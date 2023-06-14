Individual state or group might have attacked Nord Stream pipelines: Kremlin

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that it was studying all information about the blasts that destroyed the Nord Stream pipelines last September, and said that a state or group of states may have blown them up. Gas leak at Nord Stream 2 as seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm. (via REUTERS)

Asked about a Wall Street Journal story that the United States had warned Ukraine not to attack Nord Stream, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that a recent "spate" of media stories about the blasts may be designed to divert attention from those who are really responsible.