Individual state or group might have attacked Nord Stream pipelines: Kremlin

Reuters |
Jun 14, 2023 05:58 PM IST

Asked about a Wall Street Journal story that the United States had warned Ukraine not to attack Nord Stream, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that it was studying all information about the blasts that destroyed the Nord Stream pipelines last September, and said that a state or group of states may have blown them up.

Gas leak at Nord Stream 2 as seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm. (via REUTERS)
Asked about a Wall Street Journal story that the United States had warned Ukraine not to attack Nord Stream, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that a recent "spate" of media stories about the blasts may be designed to divert attention from those who are really responsible.

Wednesday, June 14, 2023
