Russia launches terrorism probe after Kremlin drone attack

Russia on Wednesday opened a terrorism probe after Moscow said it shot down two drones aimed at President Vladimir Putin's residence and accused Ukraine of a "terrorist" assassination attempt. Russia-Ukraine war: A still image taken from video shows a flying object approaching the dome of the Kremlin Senate building during the alleged Ukrainian drone attack in Moscow. (Reuters)

"The Investigative Committee of Russia has opened a criminal case on terrorism in connection with an attempt to strike the Kremlin residence of the President of Russia," the committee, which probes major crimes, said in a statement.