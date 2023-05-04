Russia launches terrorism probe after Kremlin drone attack
AFP |
May 04, 2023 05:00 AM IST
Russia-Ukraine war: Russia has accused Ukraine of a "terrorist" assassination attempt.
Russia on Wednesday opened a terrorism probe after Moscow said it shot down two drones aimed at President Vladimir Putin's residence and accused Ukraine of a "terrorist" assassination attempt.
Read here: Where was Vladimir Putin amid attack on Kremlin? Bunker or different residence
"The Investigative Committee of Russia has opened a criminal case on terrorism in connection with an attempt to strike the Kremlin residence of the President of Russia," the committee, which probes major crimes, said in a statement.
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.