Home / World News / Russia launches terrorism probe after Kremlin drone attack

Russia launches terrorism probe after Kremlin drone attack

AFP |
May 04, 2023 05:00 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine war: Russia has accused Ukraine of a "terrorist" assassination attempt.

Russia on Wednesday opened a terrorism probe after Moscow said it shot down two drones aimed at President Vladimir Putin's residence and accused Ukraine of a "terrorist" assassination attempt.

Russia-Ukraine war: A still image taken from video shows a flying object approaching the dome of the Kremlin Senate building during the alleged Ukrainian drone attack in Moscow. (Reuters)
Russia-Ukraine war: A still image taken from video shows a flying object approaching the dome of the Kremlin Senate building during the alleged Ukrainian drone attack in Moscow. (Reuters)

Read here: Where was Vladimir Putin amid attack on Kremlin? Bunker or different residence

"The Investigative Committee of Russia has opened a criminal case on terrorism in connection with an attempt to strike the Kremlin residence of the President of Russia," the committee, which probes major crimes, said in a statement.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia drones moscow vladimir putin russia ukraine crisis russian president vladimir putin ukraine ukraine war + 6 more
russia drones moscow vladimir putin russia ukraine crisis russian president vladimir putin ukraine ukraine war + 5 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out