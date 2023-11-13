Russian troops moving east of Ukraine's Dnipro River? There's some ‘confusion’

Two Russian state news agencies published alerts on Monday saying Moscow was moving troops to "more favourable positions" east of the Dnipro River in Ukraine, only to withdraw the information minutes later. Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian servicemen prepare to fire a mortar over the Dnipro River toward Russian positions.(AFP)

The highly unusual incident suggested disarray in Russia's military establishment and state media over how to report the battlefield situation in southern Ukraine.

Russia's military said on Friday that its forces had thwarted a Ukrainian attempt to forge a bridgehead on the eastern bank of the Dnipro and on nearby islands.

The U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War said last week that Ukraine appeared to have conducted assaults across the Dnipro in Kherson region in mid-October, and noted that Russian military bloggers were reporting continued Ukrainian ground operations on the east bank.

Russia's defence ministry on Monday said the publication of what it called false information about a regrouping of Russian troops in Ukraine was a provocation, the RBC news outlet reported.

"The transmission of a false report about the 'regrouping' of troops in the Dnipro area, allegedly on behalf of the Russian defence ministry's press centre, is a provocation," RBC quoted the ministry as saying.

