News / World News / Ukraine says it downed 18 drones, 17 missiles in overnight attack

Ukraine says it downed 18 drones, 17 missiles in overnight attack

Reuters |
Sep 18, 2023 11:13 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Russia launched 24 drones at the Ukrainian southern regions of Odesa and Mykolaiv overnight.

Ukraine said on Monday it downed 18 Russian drones and 17 cruise missiles attacking its territory overnight.

Russia-Ukraine War: Burnt trucks are seen in Odesa, Ukraine.(AP)
Russia-Ukraine War: Burnt trucks are seen in Odesa, Ukraine.(AP)

Russia launched 24 drones at the Ukrainian southern regions of Odesa and Mykolaiv overnight, Ukraine's air force said in a post on Telegram.

It added that all of the 17 missiles were destroyed over the Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava and Khmelnytskyi regions

