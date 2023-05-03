US to include air-launched rockets in next aid package to Ukraine: Report

The United States plans to announce as soon as Wednesday a new military aid package for Ukraine worth $300 million that will for the first time include a short-range air-launched rocket taken from US excess stocks. Russia-Ukraine war: The Hydra 70 rockets are a 2.75 inch diameter air-launched, unguided rocket. (File)

The Hydra 70 rockets are a 2.75 inch diameter air-launched, unguided rocket made by General Dynamics. The rockets are typically loaded in to a circular, 19 tube rocket launcher pod that is attached beneath the wing of aircraft or helicopters.

The package also includes more 155 millimeter Howitzer cannons but does not say if they are self-propelled or towed by a truck.