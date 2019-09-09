e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 09, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Sep 09, 2019

India will receive S-400 air defence missile systems in 18-19 months: Russia

India had signed a USD 5.43-billion deal with Russia for the purchase of five S-400 systems during the 19th India-Russia Annual Bilateral Summit in New Delhi on October 5 last year for long-term security needs.

world Updated: Sep 09, 2019 07:46 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk (Sakhalin island)
Russian Deputy Prime Minister said that S-400 air defence missile systems will be delivered to India in strict accordance with the schedule.
Russian Deputy Prime Minister said that S-400 air defence missile systems will be delivered to India in strict accordance with the schedule.(Reuters Photo)
         

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov on Sunday said S-400 air defence missile systems will be delivered to India in strict accordance with the schedule.

“The advance payment has been received and everything will be delivered in strict accordance with the schedule, within about 18-19 months,” Borisov told state-owned broadcaster Rossiya-1.

Last month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was in Moscow to meet his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov to discuss ways to further advance bilateral cooperation.

India had signed a USD 5.43-billion deal with Russia for the purchase of five S-400 systems during the 19th India-Russia Annual Bilateral Summit in New Delhi on October 5 last year for long-term security needs.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 07:25 IST

tags
more from world
trending topics
Ram Jethmalani Passes AwayHTLS 2019Chhichhore reviewChandrayaan 2Isro chief K SivanAlia BhattRam Jethmalani DeathArticle 370England vs AustraliaRam Jethmalani
top news
    latest news
      don't miss