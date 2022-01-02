South Korea reports 3,833 more Covid-19 cases, 639,083 in total

South Korea reported 3,833 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Saturday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 639,083.

The daily caseload was down from 4,415 in the previous day due to fewer virus tests on the weekend and tougher anti-virus measures.

The recent resurgence was attributable to small cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, 1,127 were Seoul residents. The number of newly infected people living in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 1,244 and 231 respectively.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 1,081, or 29.4 percent of the total local transmission.

Among the new cases, 150 were imported, lifting the total to 17,595.

The number of the Omicron variant infections was 1,207 so far, including 602 imported cases and 605 domestic transmissions, up 93 from the prior day.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 1,024, down 25 from the previous day.

Sixty-nine more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 5,694. The total fatality rate was 0.89 percent.

The country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to 44,282,723 people, or 86.2 percent of the total population, and the number of fully inoculated people was 42,601,615, or 83 percent of the population.