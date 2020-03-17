e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / S.Korea says may face unprecedented financial, economic crisis

S.Korea says may face unprecedented financial, economic crisis

The government in Seoul is taking steps to ensure that credit keeps on flowing into the market.

world Updated: Mar 17, 2020 05:59 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Seoul
A man wearing a face mask passes by an advertisement showing bank's interest rates during the coronavirus outbreak in Seoul, South Korea.
A man wearing a face mask passes by an advertisement showing bank's interest rates during the coronavirus outbreak in Seoul, South Korea. (AP)
         

South Korea’s vice finance minister said on Tuesday the widening fallout from the coronavirus outbreak may lead to unprecedented economic and financial crisis for the country, and vowed to take action to keep credit flowing in the market.

“We will keep in mind that we may face an unprecedented economic and financial crisis,” Kim Yong-beom said in a policy meeting.

Kim also said the government will deploy market stabilizing measures in a timely manner and coordinate with the central bank and financial regulators in the process.

tags
top news
Pakistan used Twitter handles to fan discontent during Delhi riots: Dossier
Pakistan used Twitter handles to fan discontent during Delhi riots: Dossier
Supreme Court to hear today BJP plea demanding floor test in Madhya Pradesh
Supreme Court to hear today BJP plea demanding floor test in Madhya Pradesh
Policy, fiscal support to virus-hit sectors likely
Policy, fiscal support to virus-hit sectors likely
Kin of woman who fled to join Islamic State seeks govt help for return
Kin of woman who fled to join Islamic State seeks govt help for return
Centre must talk to states to clear CAA, NPR doubts: RSS
Centre must talk to states to clear CAA, NPR doubts: RSS
In 15-point coronavirus advisory, Centre wants schools, theatres to be shut
In 15-point coronavirus advisory, Centre wants schools, theatres to be shut
Within MP guv’s right to call for floor test: Experts
Within MP guv’s right to call for floor test: Experts
Virat Kohli or Sachin Tendulkar? Ishant Sharma picks his favourite batsman
Virat Kohli or Sachin Tendulkar? Ishant Sharma picks his favourite batsman
trending topics
Yes BankRana KapoorSensexKareena KapoorDeepika PadukoneCoronavirusUPSEEGoogle on Cornonavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news