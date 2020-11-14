‘Sal Mubarak’: US President-elect Joe Biden wishes on Diwali

world

Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 22:56 IST

Extending his greetings on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, US President-elect Joe Biden on Saturday wished for hope, happiness and prosperity.

“To the millions of Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and Buddhists celebrating the Festival of Lights, @DrBiden and I send our best wishes for a #HappyDiwali. May your new year be filled with hope, happiness, and prosperity. Sal Mubarak,” Joe Biden wished on behalf of wife Dr Jill Biden as well.

Outgoing President Donald Trump too extended Diwali greetings with a photo of lighting a lamp in the White House.

On Friday (US time), Joe Biden cemented his victory after Georgia, the last state where counting was going on, called in for Biden. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign has dropped its lawsuit challenging the results of the votes in the state of Arizona in the November 3 presidential election. In a court filing on Friday (local time) Trump’s lawyers said, “Since the close of yesterday’s hearing, the tabulation of votes statewide has rendered unnecessary a judicial ruling as to the presidential electors.”