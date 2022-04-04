Satellite images show long trench at Ukrainian mass grave site, Maxar says
Satellite images show a 45-foot-long trench dug into the grounds of a Ukrainian church where a mass grave was found this week after Russian forces withdrew from the town of Bucha, a private U.S. company said on Sunday.
Reuters journalists who visited Bucha on Saturday saw bodies lying on the streets of the town, 37 km (23 miles) northwest of the capital Kyiv. A mass grave at one church was still open, with hands and feet poking through the red clay heaped on top.
Ukraine accused Russian forces on Sunday of carrying out a "massacre" in the town, one of many recaptured by Ukrainian troops as Russia regrouped for battles in eastern Ukraine. Russia denied the allegations, calling them a "provocation" by Ukraine.
Maxar Technologies, which collects and publishes satellite imagery of Ukraine, said the first signs of excavation for a mass grave at the Church of St. Andrew and Pyervozvannoho All Saints were seen on March 10.
"More recent coverage on March 31st shows the grave site with an approximately 45-foot-long trench in the southwestern section of the area near the church," Maxar said.
Reuters could not immediately verify the images. It was not clear if the images disseminated by Maxar were of the same church visited by Reuters journalists on Saturday.
Sri Lanka sees cabinet's mass resignations as unrest, crisis heighten: 10 points
The social media ban was one of the many restrictions the country saw in an attempt to quell demonstrations against the government.
Sri Lanka economic crisis: All 26 cabinet ministers resign
Crisis-hit Sri Lanka's cabinet resigned en masse from their positions at a late-night meeting Sunday, the education minister said, as anti-government protests escalated despite curfews. Also Read Lanka protesters defy curfew after web ban All 26 ministers aside from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his elder brother Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa stepped down, education minister Dinesh Gunawardena told reporters.
Lanka protesters defy curfew after web ban
Opposition lawmakers and thousands of people angered by the government's handling of Sri Lanka's worst economic crisis on Sunday marched to denounce the President's move to impose a nationwide curfew and state of emergency, as protests over food and fuel shortages swelled. Apparently due to growing criticism, access to social media was later restored. Sri Lanka is under a nationwide curfew until Monday morning after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa assumed emergency powers at midnight Friday.
All eyes on Pak’s apex court after Imran’s bouncer
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was widely expected to lose a no-confidence vote on Sunday as the combined opposition parties had mustered the support of nearly 200 lawmakers – more than the 172 needed in the 342-member House to oust the premier — before the move was cancelled in the National Assembly.
Imran throws Pak into chaos with contentious call for polls
New Delhi Pakistan was plunged into a constitutional crisis on Sunday as Prime Minister Imran Khan called early elections after the deputy speaker of parliament blocked a no-confidence motion against him on the grounds that it was unconstitutional. The opposition appeared to have more than the 172 votes in the 342-member House to unseat Khan.
