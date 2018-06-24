Saudi air defences intercept missile above Riyadh as several blasts heard
At least six loud blasts were heard and bright flashes were seen in the sky over Riyadh, and puffs of smoke were later visible above the city.world Updated: Jun 24, 2018 23:52 IST
Reuters, Riyadh
Saudi Arabia’s air defence forces intercepted a ballistic missile launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia over Riyadh on Sunday, state-run al-Ikhbariya TV said.
At least six loud blasts were heard and bright flashes were seen in the sky over Riyadh, and puffs of smoke were later visible above the city, a Reuters witness said.
Yemen’s Houthis has stepped up missile attacks on the kingdom in what it says is retaliation for air raids by a Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned armed movement.