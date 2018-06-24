Saudi air defences intercept missile above Riyadh as several blasts heard

Saudi Arabia’s air defence forces intercepted a ballistic missile launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia over Riyadh on Sunday, state-run al-Ikhbariya TV said.

At least six loud blasts were heard and bright flashes were seen in the sky over Riyadh, and puffs of smoke were later visible above the city, a Reuters witness said.



Yemen’s Houthis has stepped up missile attacks on the kingdom in what it says is retaliation for air raids by a Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned armed movement.