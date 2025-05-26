Saudi Arabia to lift 73-year-old ban on alcohol for FIFA World Cup 2034? Country clarifies

Saudi Arabia on Monday denied media reports that the kingdom would lift its 73-year-old ban on alcohol, prohibited for Muslims under Islam, as part of reform plans in the lead up to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup. The report ignited an online debate among people in the kingdom, which calls itself as the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques - Islam's most revered places in Mecca and Medina.(AP file)

The purported plan, reported by a wine blog last week, said Saudi authorities were mulling to allow alcohol sales in tourist settings as the kingdom prepares to host the mega sporting event. The report did not mention the source for this information.

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait are the only Gulf countries that prohibit the sale of alcohol. Signs of easing alcohol restrictions emerged last year with the opening of first alcohol store in the capital, Riyadh, last year serving exclusively non-Muslim diplomats. Before this move, alcohol was available only through diplomatic mail or on the black market.

Reforms by MBS

Saudi Arabia's de facto leader, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, known as MBS, has implemented a series of reforms since assuming control in the kingdom's affairs. These were part of his efforts to diversify the kingdom's economy away from oil under his Vision 2030.

MBS allowed women to drive in 2017 and also implemented other reforms which were once seen as impossible in the oil-rich kingdom. Some rules on sex segregation in public spaces were eased and the power of the religious police was curtailed.

Women over 21 were allowed to obtain passports and travel abroad without male guardian approval. They were also allowed register births, marriages, and divorces.

Other measures implemented to attract foreign tourists include allowing dancing at desert raves to watching models at fashion shows or going to the cinema.

MBS's $14 trillion megacity “NEOM” featuring futuristic developments like “The Line” and “Trojena,” a vertical ski village have sparked global attention.