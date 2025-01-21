Menu Explore
Saudi foreign minister tells Davos meeting Iran-Israel war should be avoided

Reuters |
Jan 21, 2025 09:25 PM IST

DAVOS-MEETING-MIDEAST-SAUDI:Saudi foreign minister tells Davos meeting Iran-Israel war should be avoided

By Samia Nakhoul and Marwa Rashad

Saudi foreign minister tells Davos meeting Iran-Israel war should be avoided
Saudi foreign minister tells Davos meeting Iran-Israel war should be avoided

DAVOS, Switzerland - Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said on Tuesday he did not see Donald Trump's new administration contributing to the risk of a war between Israel and Iran, addressing an issue the region has feared since the start of Israel's war in Gaza.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud also told the Davos gathering he hoped President Trump's approach to Iran would be met with a willingness by Tehran to positively engage with the U.S. administration and address the issue of its nuclear programme.

"Obviously a war between Iran and Israel, any war in our region is something we should try to avoid as much as possible," Prince Faisal said, speaking during the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Switzerland.

"I don't see the incoming U.S. administration as contributory to the risk of war, on the contrary, President Trump has been quite clear he does not favor conflict."

Prince Faisal also said he would visit Lebanon later this week, the first such trip by a Saudi foreign minister in more than a decade.

The kingdom shunned Lebanon for years over the strong influence of Iran-backed Hezbollah on state affairs.

Prince Faisal said the election of a Lebanese president after a lengthy vacuum in the country was positive but that Saudi Arabia needed to see real reforms in order to raise its engagement in the country.

The Lebanese parliament elected army chief Joseph Aoun as head of state earlier this month, filling the vacant presidency with a general who has U.S. support and showing Hezbollah's weakened sway after the group's devastating war with Israel.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

