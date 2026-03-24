Saudi's Mohammed bin Salman pushed US to continue war against Iran as Tehran posed long-term threat: Report

The US–Iran war is set to complete a month soon. While discussions are underway about a possible end to the conflict, with President Donald Trump, on Monday, pausing attacks on Iran’s energy and nuclear facilities for the next five days, the Islamic Republic appears in no mood to negotiate ‘with someone who is a liar and in whom there is no sign of honor, humanity, or conscience,’ Fars news agency reported. President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (AP)

Why did the war begin? The US and Israel maintain that their strikes were preemptive, claiming Iran was planning a large-scale attack on their territories. Many observers, however, believe Israel played a key role in influencing Washington’s decision to strike and continues to oppose any halt in military action.

While there are different versions of how the war started, Trump has recently hinted at a White House official, giving out the details on what led to the immediate trigger. At an event on Monday, Trump went on to suggest defence secretary Pete Hegseth had been the first senior official in his administration to advocate military action against Iran. However, a new report has suggested a Gulf nation behind US' extended war, which has turned out to be too expensive for the Washington.

NYT report points to Saudi role A report by The New York Times suggests that another key player may now be shaping the course of the conflict.

According to the report, Saudi Arabia has been urging the US to continue its offensive against Iran until the current regime is completely dismantled. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has reportedly held multiple phone conversations with Donald Trump over the past week, consistently advocating sustained military pressure.

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“In a series of conversations over the last week, Prince Mohammed has conveyed to Mr. Trump that he must press toward the destruction of Iran’s hard-line government,” the report quoted sources familiar with the discussions as saying.

The report cites views of the analysts familiar with Saudi government. They think that while Prince Mohammed will likely prefer to avoid war, he could be concerned that if Trump pulls back now, Saudi and other countries in the Middle East could be left to face a more emboldened and aggressive Iran on their own.

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Saudi Arabia rejects claims Saudi officials, however, have strongly denied these assertions. They say that the kingdom has consistently supported diplomatic solutions over military escalation.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has always supported a peaceful resolution to this conflict, even before it began,” the Saudi government said in a statement, adding that officials “remain in close contact with the Trump administration and our commitment remains unchanged.”

The statement also highlighted the kingdom’s own vulnerabilities amid the conflict. Saudi oil installations have come under attack, and prolonged hostilities could further damage its economy.

“Our primary concern today is to defend ourselves from the daily attacks on our people and our civilian infrastructure,” the statement added. “Iran has chosen dangerous brinkmanship over serious diplomatic solutions. This harms every stakeholder involved, but none more than Iran itself.”

Saudi proposes ground operations in Iran Prince Mohammed has also reportedly urged the US to consider deploying troops inside Iran to seize key energy infrastructure and push for regime change, according to sources briefed by US officials.

In recent days, Trump has given more serious consideration to a potential operation targeting Kharg Island, a critical hub of Iran’s oil exports. Such an operation—whether involving airborne Army forces or a Marine amphibious assault—would be highly risky.

The report adds that Prince Mohammed has continued to advocate for ground operations in his discussions with Trump, citing people familiar with US briefings.

The report further claims that Trump has considered winding down the conflict, but was advised against it by Prince Mohammed. When contacted by The New York Times, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt declined to comment, stating that the administration “does not comment on the president’s private conversations.”