Schools across New Zealand hit by bomb threats
At least a dozen schools across New Zealand received bomb threats on Thursday, causing widespread disruption in what is believed to have been an overseas cyberattack.
Many of the schools involved were either locked down or evacuated as a result.
The fresh wave of threats came 24 hours after hoax calls to four New Zealand schools on Wednesday in Waikato, Thames and Gisborne on the North Island.
Cherie Taylor-Patel, president of New Zealand's Principal's Federation, told RNZ she had spoken to the Ministry of Education, whose "understanding is that this was actually a cyberbot coming in from overseas".
New Zealand police said in a statement that they "do not believe there is a safety risk".
But authorities said they were still investigating threats to schools in Marlborough, Masterton, Kaikoura, Greymouth, Queenstown, Levin, Whanganui, Rolleston, Takaka, Geraldine, Dunstan, Ashburton and Palmerston North.
Tasman area commander Simon Feltham said they were speaking to "two young people" over a threat made against Marlborough Girls' College.
So far there are no reports of explosive devices having been found at any of the schools targeted.
There was a similar incident in 2016 when schools across New Zealand and Australia received hoax calls that there were live bombs on the premises.
In 2018, an Israeli-American was jailed for 10 years by a court in Israel for making about 2,000 hoax threats in North America, Britain, Australia, New Zealand, Norway and Denmark.
Manisha Ropeta is Pakistan's first Hindu woman senior cop
Manisha Ropeta is making heads turn not only because she is among the few female officers in authoritative positions in Sindh Police but also for the fact that the 26-year-old is the first woman from the minority Hindu community in Pakistan to become a Deputy Superintendent of Police. In Pakistan's male dominated society and culture, it is difficult for women to join professions considered as “manly” such as the police force.
Biden, Xi agree to hold face-to-face summit as tensions over Taiwan intensify
President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed to schedule their first in-person summit during a sometimes tense phone call Thursday where Xi warned the United States not to "play with fire" in Taiwan. Although this was their fifth phone or video call since Biden took office a year and a half ago, the summit would be their first in-person meeting as leaders. No detail was given on the timing or location.
Xi warns Biden against ‘playing with fire’ in Taiwan
President Joe Biden and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping held "candid" phone talks on Thursday, with Xi warning the US leader not to "play with fire" on Taiwan, according to Chinese state media. The virtual summit lasting over two hours took place as Beijing and Washington increasingly risk open conflict over the self-ruling island, which China considers part of its territory. "I hope the US side fully understand that," Xi told Biden.
Amid US-China tension, Joe Biden, Xi Jinping talk over 2 hours | Top points
US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Thursday spoke for more than two hours as they chart the future of their complicated relationship at a time of simmering economic and geopolitical tensions. Here are top updates on Biden-Xi talks The call began at 8:33 am EDT and ended at 10:50 am EDT, according to the White House.
War: 5 dead, 25 hurt in Russian missile strike on central Ukrainian city
At least five persons were killed and 25 wounded in the central Ukrainian city of Kropyvnytskyi on Thursday as Russian forces launched a missile strike on a flight school. Governor of the Kirovohrad region, Andriy Raikovych, said two missiles had struck hangars at the National Aviation University Flight Academy around 12.20pm (0920 GMT). The Interfax-Ukraine news agency quoted Raikovich as saying there were 12 servicemen among the wounded. (According to inputs from agencies)
