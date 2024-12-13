Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Security concerns spur New Zealand to regulate who can monitor satellites

Reuters |
Dec 13, 2024 11:01 AM IST

NEWZEALAND-SECURITY/SPACE (CORRECTED, PIX):CORRECTED-Security concerns spur New Zealand to regulate who can monitor satellites

By Lucy Craymer

Security concerns spur New Zealand to regulate who can monitor satellites
Security concerns spur New Zealand to regulate who can monitor satellites

WELLINGTON, - The New Zealand government said on Friday it will pass legislation next year to prevent entities that "do not share the country’s values" from using it as a base to monitor satellites.

The South Pacific nation's location and clear skies make it a good place to launch and monitor satellites from, with the European Space Agency among those keeping an eye on space from New Zealand.

However, New Zealand’s intelligence service raised concerns in September about some foreign entities wanting to develop space infrastructure, which would have “assisted foreign military activity that could have harmed New Zealand interests.”

The report did not say which country or countries' military would have benefited if the plans went ahead.

However, the report did also say China remains a complex intelligence concern but there are other states that undertake malicious activity in New Zealand as well.

"The new regulations are intended to prevent the establishment or use of ground-based space infrastructure in New Zealand by entities that do not share our values or interests,” including the country's national security interests, Space Minister Judith Collins said in a statement.

New Zealand, a member of the Five Eyes security grouping with the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and Canada, has a small commercial space industry that is growing fast with government support.

According to a report released by New Zealand’s National Intelligence Service, New Zealand organisations have been approached by a small number of entities seeking to develop space infrastructure in New Zealand’s territory.

“These entities often claim the infrastructure will be used for civilian research purposes, but it was subsequently found in each case that what was proposed could have assisted foreign military activity that could have harmed New Zealand’s interests,” the report titled New Zealand Security Threat Environment said.

"The full capabilities, and some of the affiliations of these entities, were deliberately hidden."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, along with US Election Results Live and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On