Home / World News / 'Serious indications of Israeli role' in killing of scientist, says Iran FM

‘Serious indications of Israeli role’ in killing of scientist, says Iran FM

Mohammad Javad Zarif made the statement Friday on Twitter. Israel has declined to comment, though Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu himself has named the scientist slain outside of Tehran.

world Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 22:20 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Dubai
Iranian media noted the interest that Netanyahu had previously shown in Fakhrizadeh.
Iranian media noted the interest that Netanyahu had previously shown in Fakhrizadeh.(AP)
         

Iran’s foreign minister is alleging the killing of a scientist linked to the country’s disbanded military nuclear program has “serious indications” of an Israeli role.

Mohammad Javad Zarif made the statement Friday on Twitter. Israel has declined to comment, though Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu himself has named the scientist slain outside of Tehran.

“Terrorists murdered an eminent Iranian scientist today. This cowardice—with serious indications of Israeli role—shows desperate warmongering of perpetrators,” Zarif wrote.

