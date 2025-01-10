‘Serious youth violence’ feared after 'aspiring' teenage rapper fatally stabbed in London: Police

Police have said they fear further “serious youth violence” after a 14-year-old boy was stabbed to death on a bus in south-east London. Aspiring rapper Kelyan Bokassa was fatally injured on a route 472 bus in Woolwich Church Street, near Woolwich Ferry, just before 2.30pm on Tuesday. On Thursday, police said they had implemented orders giving them greater powers to stop and search and demand the removal of disguises, including face coverings, because of concerns there could be more violence. The orders are in place for 24 hours from 4pm on Thursday and cover the whole of Woolwich and parts of the surrounding areas, including Plumstead. In a post on X, the Greenwich Borough unit of the Met Police said: “SE BCU have implemented a Section 60 and 60AA due to concerns of serious youth violence within the catchment area following the fatal stabbing on 7th January 2025.” “The purpose of this authority is to prevent and detect crime and disrupt those intent on causing serious harm or violence,” police added in a second post. There would be an additional police presence in the area over the next 24 hours, the force said. After his death, Kelyan’s mother said her son had been groomed by gangs after running away from care and living on the streets. Mary Bokassa told MailOnline: “My son and others were taken advantage by gangs. They were groomed.” The 14-year-old’s killing sparked a flurry of online commentary, including references to another teenager who met a violent death in the same area of London almost four months ago. Daejaun Campbell, 15, was stabbed to death in Eglinton Road, Woolwich, on September 22 last year, less than a mile-and-a-half away from where Kelyan was killed. The Metropolitan Police said that no links have been established between the two and the investigation is at an early stage. There was also a non-fatal stabbing at around 4.20pm on Monday in Prince Imperial Road, Woolwich, which led to an 18-year-old man being admitted to hospital. It is not thought to be linked to Tuesday’s murder. Police have urged anyone with information that could assist the investigation into Kelyan’s death to come forward. Anyone with information can call police on 101 giving the reference 3795/07JAN25 or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online. Some 10 teenagers were killed in London last year, nine of whom were the victims of stabbings while one died in a shooting, according to data compiled by the PA news agency.

Officers of London's Metropolitan Police (Representational Photo/AP)