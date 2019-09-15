e-paper
Several injured as decks collapse at Jersey Shore house during firefighter event

It was unclear how many people were on or under the decks at the time. But authorities said people who were trapped were quickly removed.

world Updated: Sep 15, 2019 06:51 IST
Associated Press
Wildwood
Officials say several people were injured when decks collapsed on one another at a three-story residence on the Jersey Shore.

Authorities say the collapse happened around 6 p.m. Saturday in Wildwood, New Jersey. It occurred during the New Jersey Firemen’s Convention.

The annual event attracts thousands of current and former firefighters to the resort town. Firefighters were likely among those hurt or trapped in the wreckage.

It was unclear how many people were on or under the decks at the time. But authorities said people who were trapped were quickly removed.

A witness says children were among those injured.

Photos on social media showed multiple levels of decking ripped away from the building and reduced to beams and splintered wood.

First Published: Sep 15, 2019 06:14 IST

