Home / World News / Several people stabbed in UK’s Birmingham, say police

Several people stabbed in UK’s Birmingham, say police

People have been asked to stay away from the Birmingham area, police said without divulging more details.

world Updated: Sep 06, 2020 12:54 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Several were stabbed in the UK’s Birmingham on Sunday.
Several were stabbed in the UK's Birmingham on Sunday.
         

A number of people were stabbed in the United Kingdom’s Birmingham early on Sunday, police said declaring it a “major incident”.

West Midlands Police said officials are at the crime scene in the Arcadian and Snowhill areas of Birmingham from where reports of stabbing are coming in. Emergency services are working together to provide medical care to the injured, they said.

According to the police, they were informed about the stabbing incidents in Birmingham city centre around 12:30am and a number of other stabbings were repored in the area shortly after.

“We are aware of a number of injured people, but at the moment we are not in a position to say how many or how serious. However, all emergency services are working together at the scene, and making sure that those who are injured receive medical care,” the department tweeted.

People have been asked to stay away from the area, they said without divulging more details.

“Our officers are on the scene and we’re asking people to stay away from the area until further notice. More info as we get it,” it added in another tweet.

