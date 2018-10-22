Several powerful earthquakes jolt Canada’s west coast, no damage reported

Port Hardy

Several powerful earthquakes have been reported near Vancouver Island, Canada, including a magnitude 6.8 on the Richter Scale.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), several powerful quakes were reported Sunday evening. The depth of the largest quake is about 6 miles (10 km) and it struck about 149 miles (239 km) west of Tofino, Canada. The quake occurred at 10:39 pm (local time).

Geophysicist Amy Vaughan says the three larger quakes ranged from magnitude 6.5 to 6.8 and that there were possibly some smaller ones as well as some aftershocks. Vaughan says the quakes were lightly felt onshore and that as of now no injuries were reported.

The National Tsunami Warning Center tweeted that a tsunami is “Not expected”. As of now, no injuries or casualties have been reported.

First Published: Oct 22, 2018 16:24 IST