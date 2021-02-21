Severe floods kill five in Indonesia's capital Jakarta, says report
Five people were killed in the severe floods that submerged entire neighbourhoods in Indonesia's capital Jakarta, authorities said Sunday, as residents returned to clean their homes and salvage belongings.
The city was struck by torrential rains over the weekend, which flooded dozens of major roads and forced hundreds of people to rush to emergency shelters.
A 67-year-old man was found dead after he became trapped in his waterlogged house in the badly hit southern part of the capital on Saturday, Jakarta disaster mitigation agency head Sabdo Kurnianto told AFP.
He added that three boys died after being swept away by the floods, and one girl drowned.
Indonesia's meteorological agency warned that Greater Jakarta -- a region of around 30 million people that is regularly hit by floods in the rainy season -- can expect more heavy downpours next week.
"The river overflowed and brought a lot of mud... I have suffered great financial loss," said Ali Fatullah, a fruit seller in the town of Bekasi on the outskirts of Jakarta.
He said furniture and electronic devices were damaged by the water.
Kurnianto said some 1,700 people remained in shelters, though many residents had started returning to their homes.
Floodwaters had hit 200 neighbourhoods in the region, and 40 were still under at least one foot of water on Sunday.
Jakarta saw some of its deadliest floods in years in January last year after downpours that also triggered landslides.
At least 67 people in the capital and nearby cities were killed in that disaster.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nepal receives second shipment of 1 million Covid-19 vaccine doses from India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South African variant outbreak shrinking in Britain: UK health secretary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Severe floods kill five in Indonesia's capital Jakarta, says report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Israel's Covid-19 vaccination pass opens fast track to normal life
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Israel buys Covid-19 vaccines for Syria to secure release of prisoner: Reports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Made in India Covid-19 vaccines reach Serbia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Niger voters return to polls in second round for president
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pak judge lashes out at SC order barring him from hearing cases against Imran
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ECP report on bypoll results a 'charge sheet' against Imran Khan: Maryam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK speeds up Covid-19 vaccinations; aims all adults by July 31
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Decision ending snap inspections by IAEA does not breach 2015 nuclear deal: Iran
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Protests on after 2 demonstrators shot dead in Myanmar: What has happened so far
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iran says ready for talks with Arab states without preconditions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid data will determine how quickly UK emerges from lockdown: Matt Hancock
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deaths in Texas caused by cheap power plants unable to run in cold: Bill Gates
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox