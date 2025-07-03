Shafi Burfat calls UN's security council role issue to Pakistan ‘murder of justice’

Shafi Burfat, Chairman of Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), has issued a statement condemning the United Nations' decision to grant Pakistan the presidency of the Security Council, calling it a "murder of global justice" and a "direct insult to the oppressed nations under Pakistani military occupation." Referring to the 1971 genocide in Bangladesh, Burfat asked: "How can a state that massacred over 3 million Bengalis and raped thousands of women be allowed to guide international peace and security?"(REUTERS File)

Burfat expressed deep shock and sorrow over what he called the legitimisation of a rogue state. "Instead of dragging Pakistan before the International Court of Justice for its crimes, sponsorship of terrorism, military occupation of historic nations, and gross human rights violations, the UN has rewarded it with a prestigious global platform," Burfat said.

Speaking on behalf of the Sindhi, Baloch, Pashtun, Brahui, Lassi, Saraiki, and the people of Gilgit-Baltistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, Burfat called the decision incomprehensible and disgraceful. "Pakistan is not a federation but an artificial and failed state, sustained by a Punjabi-dominated military that uses religion and terrorism as state policy," he added.

Burfat accused the Pakistani state of operating death squads, enforcing disappearances, and dumping mutilated bodies to silence political dissent. He said it's military and intelligence agencies, "among the most corrupt and notorious in the world," continue to shelter globally designated terrorists such as Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar.

"The recent Pahalgam massacre in India is a glaring example," Burfat said, referring to the killing of civilians. He linked the attack to hate-filled speeches by Pakistani Army Chief General Asim Munir, accusing the military establishment of promoting religious violence and terrorism.

Calling Pakistan a "morally, politically, and economically failed state," Burfat urged the global community to reconsider this decision. "To grant leadership to such a regime is to empower fascism and legitimise terrorism," he warned.