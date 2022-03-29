Home / World News / Shanghai reports record asymptomatic Covid cases as lockdowns enter second day
Shanghai reports record asymptomatic Covid cases as lockdowns enter second day

Shanghai on Sunday announced a two-stage lockdown of the city of 26 million people to carry out COVID-19 testing over a nine-day period.
Traffic police wearing protective suits check on a vehicle before an underpass tunnel which has closed following the coronavirus outbreak in Shanghai, China, on Monday. (AP)
Published on Mar 29, 2022 09:18 AM IST
Reuters |

China's financial hub of Shanghai reported a record 4,381 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases and 96 symptomatic cases for March 28, the city government said on its official WeChat account on Tuesday.

That compared with 3,450 new asymptomatic cases and 50 new cases with symptoms reported a day earlier.

