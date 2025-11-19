Sheikh Hasina sentenced to death: Bangladesh’s HC orders committee to review judicial security

Bangladesh High Court has ordered a review of security measures for courts and judges in view of sporadic, clandestine violence in the capital and elsewhere over the death penalty verdict against deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina, a court official said Wednesday. Lawyer Mehedi Hasan filed the writ while two fellow lawyers told the court that the authorities had failed to ensure adequate security for judges, their courtrooms and residences across subordinate civil and criminal courts and tribunals.(AP)

“The High Court asked the Supreme Court's registrar general to form a committee to assess existing security measures for the Supreme Court, subordinate courts and all judges across the country and submit a report in 90 days,” a lawyer familiar with the development said.

Unlike the federal structures as in India, unitary Bangladesh’s Supreme Court comprises two divisions --- the High Court and the Appellate Division, which is the apex court.

The lawyer said the bench comprising Justice Sikder Mahmudur Razi and Justice Raziuddin Ahmed on Tuesday simultaneously issued a rule demanding an explanation about inaction by authorities concerned in ensuring overall security of judges, their courtrooms and residences, within the Supreme Court compound and all subordinate civil and criminal courts and tribunals across the country.

Hasina was on Monday sentenced to death in absentia by a special tribunal for “crimes against humanity” over her government's brutal crackdown on student-led protests last year. Even as Awami League has called for nationwide demonstrations to protest the death sentence handed down to its chief, security forces continued to maintain a strict vigil across major cities on Wednesday.

Lawyer Mehedi Hasan filed the writ while two fellow lawyers told the court that the authorities had failed to ensure adequate security for judges, their courtrooms and residences across subordinate civil and criminal courts and tribunals.

They referred to past incidents, including the killing of two judges in 2005 by Islamist militants, and the recent murder of Rajshahi Metropolitan Sessions Judge's son, as “ominous signs” for the judiciary.

Also, since the ouster of Hasina government on August 5, 2024, the security in court premises appears to be of major concern as several arrested Awami League leaders, party members and defending lawyers were assaulted during their court appearance.

The Dhaka Tribune on Wednesday headlined a report 'Security concerns grow at Dhaka’s lower courts,' which drew attention to a November 11 letter by Dhaka’s Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Mohammad Mostafizur Rahman to Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) seeking enhanced security at Dhaka’s lower courts pointing out the growing panic among judges, lawyers, court staff and litigants.

The CMM noted that judges in particular often needed to work late hours, and they needed safe passage when returning home.

The Bangladesh Judicial Service Association, in a recent statement, had demanded improved security for judges nationwide, following the killing of the judge’s son during an attack at his residence in northwestern Rajshahi earlier in the month.

Son of Rajshahi Metropolitan Sessions Judge Mohammad Abdur Rahman was stabbed to death at his residence on November 13 while his wife was critically injured in the attack.

A wave of arson and crude bomb attacks since November 10 at multiple locations across Dhaka and elsewhere targeting public transport; institutions linked to interim government chief Muhammad Yunus, including several branches of his Grameen Bank, his advisory council members and the student-led National Citizen Party (NCP) has sparked public anxiety.

Meanwhile, secretary general of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday said, “We are living in a state of instability.”

BNP is one of the major political parties now in the changed political landscape in absence of Hasina’s now disbanded Awami League.