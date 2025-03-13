Sheikh Hasina's close aide says she is ‘coming back as Bangladesh PM,' thanks India

A close aide of ousted Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina and vice president of United States Awami League Rabbi Alam said on Wednesday that she will return to the country as PM. He also asked Muhammad Yunus, chief advisor of Bangladesh’s interim government to “go back where he came from” while talking to news agency ANI. Former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina (ANI FILE PHOTO)

Alam raised concerns over the current situation in Bangladesh, saying that it is “under attack” and urged the international community to act up.

“Bangladesh is under attack, and it needs to be addressed by the international community. A political uprising is fine, but that is not what has been going on in Bangladesh. This is a terrorist uprising,” he told ANI.

‘Thankful to PM Modi’

Alam also expressed gratitude to the Indian government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing “safe” travel passage to Sheikh Hasina, adding that many Bangladeshi leaders are sheltered in India.

“Many of our leaders are sheltered here in India, and we are very thankful to the Indian government for providing the alignment. I also thank PM Narendra Modi for providing a safe travel passage for our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. We are thankful to the people of India," Alam said.

‘Sheikh Hasina will be back as PM’

Referring to the student-led protests last year that turned violent and led to the ouster of Sheikh Hasina and Bangladesh’s PM, Alam said they “made a mistake” because they were “manipulated”.

He also expressed his disdain for Muhammad Yunus, saying that he doesn’t belong in Bangladesh and that he should “go back where he came from” because Sheikh Hasina is “coming back as the Prime Minister.

"We want to ask the Bangladesh Advisor to step down and go back to where you came from. You, Dr Yunus, do not belong in Bangladesh. This is the message for the people of Bangladesh that Sheikh Hasina is coming back, she is coming back as the Prime Minister,” he said.

“The young generation, you’ve made a mistake, you’ve made some bad things, but that's not your problem, you have been manipulated,” he added.