Shooting in German city leaves at least 8 people dead: Report

Shooting in German city leaves at least 8 people dead: Report

The Hessenschau regional broadcaster said two shooting incidents had taken place at two separate shisha bars in Hanau.

world Updated: Feb 20, 2020 05:12 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Berlin
Forensic experts are seen outside a shisha bar after a shooting in Hanau near Frankfurt, Germany.
Forensic experts are seen outside a shisha bar after a shooting in Hanau near Frankfurt, Germany.(REUTERS)
         

At least eight people were killed in a shooting incident late on Wednesday in the German city of Hanau, mass-selling Bild newspaper reported, citing prosecutors.

Police in Hanau, east of Frankfurt, could not be reached for comment. The motive for the shooting is not clear.

The Hessenschau regional broadcaster said two shooting incidents had taken place at two separate shisha bars in Hanau.

