PESHAWAR, Pakistan — Security forces raided a hideout of the Pakistani Taliban on the outskirts of the northwestern city of Peshawar on Wednesday, triggering a shootout that killed four officers and three insurgents, police said. Shootout between Pakistani Taliban and police during raid kills 4 security officials, 3 insurgents

A militant commander, Abdul Rahim, was among the insurgents killed in the raid which took place in the town of Mattani, according to a local police officer, Ashfaq Khan.

In a statement, the military said Raheem was wanted by the law enforcement agencies, who had offered a reward of 6 million rupees for his capture.

The military said Raheem “remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities” and was also responsible for the “martyrdom” of army Captain Hussain Jehangir Shaheed and another soldier in a May attack.

It said two policemen and two soldiers were killed in the shooting with the insurgents.

There was no immediate comment from the Pakistani Taliban — who are known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP — and are an ally of the Afghan Taliban.

TTP has stepped up its attacks on security forces since the Afghan Taliban seized power in neighboring Afghanistan in 2021.

Pakistani officials often accuse Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers of giving shelter to TTP fighters, a charge Kabul rejects. TTP denies using Afghan soil for attacks in Pakistan.

Peshawar is the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan.

