News / World News / Shots fired at house of Hardeep Nijjar's associate Simranjeet Singh in Canada

Shots fired at house of Hardeep Nijjar's associate Simranjeet Singh in Canada

ByAnirudh Bhattacharyya, Toronto
Feb 02, 2024 12:10 PM IST

Hardeep Singh Nijjar was killed in the town of Surrey in British Columbia on June 18.

Multiple shots were fired at the residence of an associate of pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was killed in the town of Surrey in British Columbia on June 18.

Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.(File)
Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.(File)

Canadian media identified the owner of the residence that was targeted as Simranjeet Singh. The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday and eyewitnesses said that a car parked at the residence as well as the home were riddled with bullets.

The Surrey detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) confirmed the “shots fired incident at a residence in South Surrey.”

In a release issued on Thursday, Surrey RCMP said that on February 1, at approximately 1:21 am, it received a report of shots fired at a residence and frontline officers “attended the scene and located evidence consistent with a shooting.”

No injuries were reported.

Surrey RCMP’s Major Crime Section is conducting the investigation. Investigators “believe this was an isolated incident,” the release said, adding that officers were still working to determine the motive of this incident.

Also Read | India cooperating with Canada in Nijjar case, says Trudeau's aide Jody Thomas

However, pro-Khalistan groups have already accused India is being behind the attack since Singh had helped organise a protest outside the Indian Consulate in Vancouver on January 26.

Moninder Singh, spokesperson for the British Columbia Gurdwaras Council and also a prominent separatist in Canada, told the outlet CBC News that Simranjeet Singh “feels like this is the Indian state, or their actors, that are playing their part here to kind of scare them off from…the activism work that he’s doing.” He also said he believed Simnranjeet Singh’s connection to Hardeep Singh Nijjar Nijjar could have been a factor.

Also Read | No info, says India on reports about Canada’s plan to arrest Nijjar killers

However, Surrey and nearby towns have faced a surge of gang-related violence including drive-by shootings in recent months, including firing upon the residence of the son of the president of the Lakshmi Narayan Mandir Satish Kumar on December 27.

    Anirudh Bhattacharyya

    Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb.

