Siberian blast freezes Britain to coldest since 1955: Minus 23 Celsius
Britain recorded the lowest temperature in 56 years on Thursday after a bitingly cold blast of Siberian weather swirled in from Russia, pushing temperatures down to minus 23 Celsius in the Scottish Highlands.
The temperature in the village of Braemar fell to minus 23C (minus 9.4 Fahrenheit) at 0813 GMT, the lowest temperature recorded since 1955, and the lowest February temperature in Britain since 1955 when Winston Churchill was still prime minister.
Also read| US secures 200 million more doses of Moderna, Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines
"We can now confirm that last night was the coldest February night across the UK since 23rd February 1955," Britain's national meteorological service said. "That includes the infamous winter of 1962/1963."
Swathes of Britain have been bathed in snow for days after the cold spell swept in from Scandinavia and Russia: roads were blocked, the fountains in Trafalgar Square froze and children tried to toboggan in London parks.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shell to speed up emissions cuts, says oil output peaked
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Merkel defends lockdown extension, says 'mutations may destroy any success'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New York police remove barriers from Trump Tower
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Siberian blast freezes Britain to coldest since 1955: Minus 23 Celsius
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Life without Google: Australia is now facing the unthinkable
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia clashes with US and West over conflict in Ukraine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US secures 200 million more doses of Moderna, Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN’s race to zero draws climate pledges from a fifth of FTSE 100
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU says it is ready to work with Biden administration to settle trade disputes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Venezuela nears Covid-19 vaccine deal using cash in frozen accounts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5-day 'snap lockdown' likely in Melbourne over Covid-19 cluster: Reports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US condemns China for banning BBC World News on mainland
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police search Navalny headquarters in late-night raid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Justice Department seeks to delay appeals on WeChat, TikTok restrictions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Britain's economy to reach pre-Covid-19 levels within two years: Survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox