‘Significant evidence’ but no ‘certainty’ coronavirus from Wuhan lab: US Secretary Mike Pompeo
“We don’t have certainty, and there is significant evidence that this came from the laboratory. Those statements can both be true,” Pompeo told reporters.world Updated: May 06, 2020 20:52 IST
Washington
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday renewed his widely contested charge that the coronavirus pandemic originated in a Chinese laboratory, but acknowledged there was no certainty.
“We don’t have certainty, and there is significant evidence that this came from the laboratory. Those statements can both be true,” Pompeo told reporters.
