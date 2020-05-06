e-paper
Home / World News / ‘Significant evidence’ but no ‘certainty’ coronavirus from Wuhan lab: US Secretary Mike Pompeo

‘Significant evidence’ but no ‘certainty’ coronavirus from Wuhan lab: US Secretary Mike Pompeo

“We don’t have certainty, and there is significant evidence that this came from the laboratory. Those statements can both be true,” Pompeo told reporters.

world Updated: May 06, 2020 20:52 IST
Agence France-Presse
Washington
FILE: In this April 29, 2020, file photo Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at a news conference at the State Department in Washington.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday renewed his widely contested charge that the coronavirus pandemic originated in a Chinese laboratory, but acknowledged there was no certainty.

