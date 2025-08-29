Los Angeles police releases video of Sikh man shot dead while wielding machete on street | On cam

The Los Angeles police department has released fresh video in connection with the shooting of a Sikh man in the city in July. The man, identified as 36-year-old Gurpreet Singh, was shot by the Los Angeles Police Department officers.(YouTube)

The man, identified as 36-year-old Gurpreet Singh, was shot by the Los Angeles Police Department officers near Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles on July 13.

The video, made public by the police, shows Singh waving a machete on the road. However, users on social media pointed out, that Singh could be performing a Gatka – a traditional form of martial arts.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the police had received a complaint of a man who had stopped his vehicle in the middle of the intersection and was swinging a sword at pedestrians.

The police said that Singh was repeatedly asked to drop his weapon, but he did not comply. He also threw water at the officers before driving off, the police department said.

(Viewer discretion advised: The following video contains disturbing visuals and blood)



“Upon arrival, officers observed the suspect, later identified as 36-year-old Gurpreet Singh, standing in the intersection holding a machete. Officers gave multiple commands for Singh to drop the weapon; however, he failed to comply. Singh then returned to his vehicle, retrieved a water bottle, and threw it at the officers," the police department said.

"He subsequently entered his vehicle and fled southbound while waving the machete outside the driver’s side window,” it added.

The LAPD said that during a brief pursuit, Singh drove erratically and collided with an officer’s vehicle. He later exited his vehicle and charged at an officer with his machete, when he was shot at.

“Singh was struck by gunfire and fell to the pavement. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded and transported Singh to a local hospital for medical treatment,” the police department said.

A machete, two feet in length, was recovered at the scene. Singh succumbed to his injuries on July 17.