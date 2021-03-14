Singapore, Australia discussing possible air travel bubble
- Singapore is discussing with Australia the mutual recognition of vaccination certificates and resumption of travel with priority for students and business travellers, the ministry said in a statement.
Singapore and Australia are discussing the possibility of an air travel bubble that would allow residents to travel between the two countries without the need for quarantine, the city-state's foreign ministry said on Sunday.
Singapore is discussing with Australia the mutual recognition of vaccination certificates and resumption of travel with priority for students and business travellers, the ministry said in a statement.
The Australian government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Singapore, an Asian transportation hub, is keen to revive its travel and tourism industry. After bringing its COVID-19 infections under control, it has been unilaterally easing quarantine requirements for travellers from Australia and a handful of other countries, such as New Zealand and China.
A planned Singapore-Hong Kong air-travel bubble, which had been set to begin last November, has stalled after Hong Kong saw a resurgence of COVID-19 infections.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Soaring migration levels puts pressure on Joe Biden
- While successive administrations have dealt with seasonal spikes in migration, Biden's critics claim he has driven the latest uptick by taking a softer stance on the flashpoint issue than his predecessor Donald Trump.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Genocide by Pak Army in former east Pakistan needs to be globally recognised
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese factories burnt down in Myanmar; Beijing worried about its citizens
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO says surveillance systems working as nations pause AstraZeneca Covid shots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Germany, Italy, France hit pause on AstraZeneca Covid vaccine amid safety fears
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US transport secy upbeat on summer travel as vaccines rolled out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US data for AstraZeneca vaccine under review by independent advisers: Official
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Moderna begins testing of new Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cheerleader's mom accused of making 'deepfakes' of rivals
- The Bucks County District Attorney's Office last week charged Raffaela Spone, 50, with three misdemeanor counts of cyber harassment of a child and related offenses.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 charged in assault of Capitol officer who died after riot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Italy latest country to suspend use of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine nationwide
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
France to suspend AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine pending EMA guidance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China eases visa rules for recipients of its Covid-19 vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid in UK: Leaders move to reassure public over AstraZeneca's vaccine concerns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Germany suspends AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine amid blood clotting concerns
- AstraZeneca has said there is no cause for concern with its vaccine and that there were fewer reported thrombosis cases in those who received the shot than in the general population.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox