Home / World News / Singapore detects one case of more contagious Covid-19 strain

Singapore detects one case of more contagious Covid-19 strain

The presence of a more contagious Covid-19 strain could pose a challenge to Singapore, which has been lauded for its success in quelling the pace of infections in the community.

world Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 09:20 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Bloomberg | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Medical workers perform a nose swab on a migrant worker at a dormitory, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Singapore,
Medical workers perform a nose swab on a migrant worker at a dormitory, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Singapore,(REUTERS)
         

Singapore has detected one case of the more contagious Covid-19 strain that first emerged in the UK and is now leading to tougher restrictions in many parts of the world.

Further tests of Covid-19 cases who had arrived in Singapore from Europe over the month through Dec. 17 show that a 17 year-old Singaporean girl has the so called B117 strain, and 11 others are preliminarily positive for it, the Ministry of Health said in a statement Wednesday. The girl, who had been studying in the UK , arrived in Singapore on Dec. 6 and was confirmed to have an infection Dec. 8. Her case was included in that day’s case count.

“As she had been isolated upon arrival in Singapore, we were able to ringfence this case so that there was no further transmission arising from her,” the ministry said. “There is currently no evidence that the B117 strain is circulating in the community.”

The presence of a more contagious Covid-19 strain could pose a challenge to Singapore, which has been lauded for its success in quelling the pace of infections in the community. The nation has imposed tougher border restrictions to stop travelers from the UK , including barring entry and transit for those who have traveled there in the past 14 days.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has imposed tougher regulations across a swath of England to rein in the more contagious strain, which is spreading quickly across the country.

