Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Singapore ministers files defamation suits against media company, reporter

PTI |
Feb 26, 2025 12:11 PM IST

Singapore ministers files defamation suits against media company, reporter

Singapore, Two Singapore ministers have filed defamation suits against media company Bloomberg and one of its journalists over a story related to rental of a state-owned bungalow, a media report said on Wednesday.

Singapore ministers files defamation suits against media company, reporter
Singapore ministers files defamation suits against media company, reporter

The case filed by Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam and Manpower Minister Tan See Leng against Bloomberg and reporter Low De Wei will be heard in the Supreme Court on March 3.

The case comes two months after Shanmugam and Tan said they will act against Bloomberg and other media outlets for publishing statements concerning their property transactions, which the ministers consider libellous.

The statements were produced in a December 12 Bloomberg article on good class bungalow transactions in Singapore with the headline, “Singapore mansion deals are increasingly shrouded in secrecy.”

The article focused on GCB deals inked from January to early December 2024.

In identical Facebook posts on December 16, the ministers said Bloomberg’s article is libellous and announced to take action after legal advice.

Correction directions were issued against Bloomberg under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act on December 23, 2024.

The Ministry of Law said the false statements in Bloomberg’s article “attack the transparency of property transactions in Singapore” and “give the impression that Singapore does not have a robust legal framework to require disclosure of information to the Government in GCB transactions,” as reported by The Straits Times.

Bloomberg subsequently put up a correction notice on the article but said it had done so under the threat of sanction.

“Bloomberg respectfully disagrees with it, and reserves its right to appeal and challenge the Correction Direction. We stand by our reporting,” the Singapore daily quoted the media company as saying.

Three other media outlets were also issued similar correction orders for carrying in part or in full the statements published in the Bloomberg piece, according to The Straits Times.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On