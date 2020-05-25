e-paper
Singapore reports 344 new Covid-19 cases

Out of the new infected cases, 340 are foreign workers residing in dormitories, the health ministry said.

May 25, 2020
Press Trust of India
Singapore
Indian nationals, who were stranded in Singapore due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, are screened by medics wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) at the airport upon their arrival in New Delhi, India, May 8, 2020.
Singapore on Monday reported 344 new COVID-19 cases, a majority of them foreign workers living in dormitories, taking the nationwide tally to 31,960 as the country is gearing up to lift the “circuit breaker” imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Out of the new infected cases, 340 are foreign workers residing in dormitories, the health ministry said.

The rest four new cases are Singaporeans or permanent residents (foreigners).

With this, the total number of cases in the country by noon on Monday reached 31,960, it said.

“The lower number of cases today is partly due to fewer tests being conducted,” the ministry said.

Meanwhile, Singapore is gearing up for the end of its “circuit breaker” period next week, Channel News Asia reported on Monday.

The strict social distancing measures will be progressively lifted in three phases starting June 2, with the resumption of economic activities that do not pose a high risk of transmission of the virus in the first phase, it said.

The “circuit breaker” measures were first announced on April 7 and were further tightened after three weeks, with more workplaces closed and social gatherings banned.

For the first time in more than six weeks, no new COVID-19 cluster was identified in Singapore on Sunday, the ministry said.

As of Sunday, the country had 16,027 COVID-19 patients in isolation and 690 in various hospitals.

A total of 14,876 patients have been discharged from hospitals, while the city-state recorded 23 deaths related to the coronavirus.

