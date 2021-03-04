Singapore won’t allow new diesel cars and cabs from 2025
Singapore won’t allow diesel-powered cars and taxis to be registered from 2025, five years ahead of previously scheduled, as part of its push to reduce emissions and encourage adoption of electric vehicles.
About 2.9% of passenger cars in Singapore run on diesel, while the proportion is as high as 41.5% for taxis, according to Land Transport Authority figures. Most goods vehicles and buses in the city-state run on diesel and won’t be affected by the new rule, announced Thursday by the government.
Singapore plans to install 60,000 EV charging stations by 2030, two-thirds of which will be in public car parks and the remainder on private premises, the LTA said in a statement. A new government body is being established to spearhead EV-related policy and consultations will be held later in March over private sector participation.
“These measures will support Singapore’s targets to cease new diesel car and taxi registrations from 2025, require all new car and taxi registrations to be of cleaner-energy models from 2030, and have all vehicles run on cleaner energy by 2040,” the LTA said.
New public housing developments will have capacity to support EV charging for 15% of their parking lots, it said. The government has announced a series of other measures to reduce carbon emissions, including greater emphasis on solar energy, planting 1 million more trees, expanding rail and cycling networks, and reducing waste sent to landfill by 20% over the next five years.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New UK post-study graduate route to open for Indian students in July
- The UK has also extended concessions for students unable to travel to the UK after getting admission to British educational institutions because of the Covid-19 pandemic. This was done due to the continuing disruption in international travel.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wider Image: The man who saves forgotten cats in Fukushima's nuclear zone
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
French President Macron could still squeeze in a pension reform: Le Maire
- According to Le Maire, a pension reform to address the financial imbalances in the country’s system is still possible before voters head to the polls in April 2022.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thai military denies involvement in network removed by Facebook
- Marking the first time it had taken down Thai accounts alleged to be linked to the government, Facebook said on Wednesday it had removed a Thailand-based network that included 77 accounts, 72 pages and 18 groups on Facebook and 18 accounts on Instagram, citing "coordinated inauthentic behaviour".
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Singapore won’t allow new diesel cars and cabs from 2025
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN report says 17% of food wasted at consumer level
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India calls on Canada to ensure safety of Indo-Canadians
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New Zealand police charge man after threat against mosques attacked in 2019
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU wants employers to report pay levels to fix gender gap
- Even though the gender pay gap across the 27-nation bloc has been reduced to 14% for people doing exactly the same work, the European Commission wants to eliminate the disparity by imposing specific rules to make pay levels public.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US jobless claims tick up to 745,000 as layoffs remain high
- 4.3 million Americans are receiving traditional state unemployment benefits. Counting supplemental federal unemployment programs that were established to soften the economic damage from the virus, an estimated 18 million people are collecting some form of jobless aid.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boris Johnson gives up ‘late-night cheese’ to lose 14 pounds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GOP state lawmakers seek to nullify federal gun limits
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Strong 7.2 magnitude earthquake shakes New Zealand, tsunami warning issued
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China's parliament to discuss Hong Kong electoral reform
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gunmen kill 7 workers, bomb kills doctor: Afghan official
- In Thursday's bombing in Jalalabad, the female doctor was killed while on her way to work at the provincial hospital's maternity ward.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox