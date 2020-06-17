e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 17, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Sinopharm jumps most in 5 years on Covid-19 vaccine results

Sinopharm jumps most in 5 years on Covid-19 vaccine results

Using a killed version of the coronavirus, the vaccine developed by Sinopharm is among five Chinese experimental shots that have reached the crucial final stage of human testing before they can be approved for public use.

world Updated: Jun 17, 2020 13:13 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Bloomberg | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Vials made with borosilicate glass, the material which will be used in vials or syringes to hold the eventual coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, are seen during the production process.
Vials made with borosilicate glass, the material which will be used in vials or syringes to hold the eventual coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, are seen during the production process. (via REUTERS)
         

Sinopharm Group Co. surged by the most since April 2015 to lead a rally among Chinese healthcare names, as the trial results for its Covid-19 vaccine candidate rekindled investors’ enthusiasm for the sector.

A vaccine candidate developed by Sinopharm’s Wuhan Institute of Biological Products Co. has shown no serious adverse reactions during phase I and II clinical trials, according to a Weibo posting on Tuesday by China National Biotec Group, a subsidiary of the company’s parent. That sent Sinopharm shares up by as much as 15% in Hong Kong to be the best performer in the MSCI Asia Pacific Index.

China National Medicines Corp., a unit of Sinopharm, soared by the 10% daily limit in Shanghai while another subsidiary China National Accord Medicines Corp. jumped as much as 8.8% in Shenzhen. The MSCI China healthcare gauge rose as much as 2.2% to the highest in two years.

Using a killed version of the coronavirus, the vaccine developed by Sinopharm is among five Chinese experimental shots that have reached the crucial final stage of human testing before they can be approved for public use. Data collected from early phases of human testing in three of the five vaccines have suggested they are safe and able to elicit immune response to the virus in studies that enrolled hundreds of people.

As the world races to develop a vaccine against the coronavirus, Beijing has mobilized its health authorities, drug regulators and research institutes to work around the clock with local firms. China has promised to share any successful vaccine globally.

tags
top news
PM Modi calls all-party meeting on June 19 to discuss India-China border situation
PM Modi calls all-party meeting on June 19 to discuss India-China border situation
‘Don’t shoot messengers’: SC tells Delhi govt over action against doctors
‘Don’t shoot messengers’: SC tells Delhi govt over action against doctors
‘Disturbing and painful’: Rajnath Singh on 20 soldiers killed in China clash
‘Disturbing and painful’: Rajnath Singh on 20 soldiers killed in China clash
China’s PLA is nibbling at the border in name of peace and tranquility
China’s PLA is nibbling at the border in name of peace and tranquility
Why was there a sudden spike in coronavirus deaths in Delhi?
Why was there a sudden spike in coronavirus deaths in Delhi?
Flashpoint of 1962 war, Galwan Valley back in focus
Flashpoint of 1962 war, Galwan Valley back in focus
LIVE: Taiwan will ease Covid-19 border restrictions for lower-risk nations
LIVE: Taiwan will ease Covid-19 border restrictions for lower-risk nations
HT Salutes: 3 youngsters helping Maharashtra fishermen amid lockdown
HT Salutes: 3 youngsters helping Maharashtra fishermen amid lockdown
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China borderSonu SoodIndore Covid-19 tallySalim KhanCovid-19 state tallySaif Ali KhanTS Inter Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In