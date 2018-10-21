Today in New Delhi, India
Six children among 11 killed in blast in Afghanistan on second day of polling

Oct 21, 2018 14:06 IST
Afghan officials said a roadside bomb has killed at least 11 civilians in the eastern Nangarhar province. Attahullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor, said the victims of Sunday’s blast include six children.

The attack occurred on the second day of Afghanistan’s parliamentary elections, which were extended because of attacks on Saturday and technical issues that caused hours of delays.

No one immediately claimed the attack. The Taliban and an Islamic State affiliate are both active in Nangarhar. Afghan civilians are often killed by roadside bombs intended to target security forces.

