Six Holocaust victims buried in Britain

A funeral was held in Britain on Sunday for six unknown Jewish victims of the Auschwitz death camp, after the remains of five adults and at least one child were donated to the Imperial War Museum in 1997.

The BBC said the remains were discovered among a large number of objects relating to the Holocaust given to the museum by one donor..

Coffins were lowered into the ground in a Jewish cemetary north of London at a ceremony attended by the Israeli ambassador and the deputy German ambassador, the BBC said.

“We don’t know who you are. We don’t know your names. We don’t know if you are male or female,” Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis said in his address.

“We don’t know which countries you came from. We don’t know what you did for a living. We don’t have details of your families. But there is one thing that we do know: you were Jewish, and it is for that single reason that you were brutally murdered.”

Six million Jews were murdered in Nazi death camps during World War Two.

First Published: Jan 21, 2019 00:28 IST