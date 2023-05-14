Home / World News / Six terrorists killed in military operations in Pakistan

Six terrorists killed in military operations in Pakistan

PTI |
May 14, 2023 03:59 AM IST

“In the operation six terrorists were killed and an equal number of soldiers lost their lives,” according to an official statement.

Six terrorists were gunned down and an equal number of soldiers lost their lives in an operation to clear a building complex from the grip of militants in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Saturday, according to an official statement.

Representational image. (AFP)
Representational image. (AFP)

The complex was cleared a day after the terrorists attacked a Frontier Constabulary camp in Muslim Bagh and when forces retaliated they holed up in the complex, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

"In the operation six terrorists were killed and an equal number of soldiers lost their lives," the statement said.

The ISPR said its security forces had already killed two terrorists earlier when they attacked the FC camp and six of them holed up in the building complex where they were families.

