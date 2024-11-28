Smugglers caught with 6,000 kg meth were using Musk's Starlink to navigate

An investigation into the largest drug haul in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, which involved 6,000 kg of methamphetamine, revealed that Myanmarese smugglers were using Starlink satellite internet services to navigate across the middle of the sea, a senior police officer said on Thursday. According to an investigation into the biggest drug seizure in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, which included 6,000 kg of methamphetamine, Myanmarese smugglers were navigating across the ocean using Starlink satellite internet services.

The worldwide telecommunications provider Starlink, which is offered by SpaceX, the aerospace firm that Elon Musk established, has coverage in more than 100 countries, but not in India.

Also read: Elon Musk's mom says it's ‘degrading’ to call tech billionaire ‘wealthy’

DGP Hargobinder Singh Dhaliwal of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands told PTI exclusively that on November 23, the Indian Coast Guard caught six Myanmarese smugglers in a fishing vessel carrying 6,000 kg of methamphetamine, valued at ₹36,000 crore. A portable Inmarsat satellite phone, SIM cards from many nations, Myanmar cash, and—most importantly—a dish from SpaceX's Starlink small version were among the things we confiscated from the boat.

"This is the first time we've seen smugglers in India using Starlink for high-speed internet connectivity to navigate through remote areas and rough seas," he continued. We have verified that while Starlink is accessible in neighbouring countries including Thailand, Indonesia, and Australia, it is not available in Myanmar.

"We will conduct further enquiries with SpaceX regarding the purchase details, including who bought the device, when it was purchased, the stated purpose for obtaining Starlink services, and its usage history," said the DGP.

"We will finish sampling the medicines that were collected today. The smugglers made contact with someone in India, but the shipment was not meant to be sent there. We are looking into the possibility that some of the medications were intended for India," he stated.

Also read: SpaceX launched Starship megarocket test flight with an unusual cargo. A banana!

Dhaliwal said, "The smugglers used Starlink because it can withstand extreme conditions while at sea."

Earlier on November 23, a Coast Guard Dornier pilot was on normal patrol when he observed a fishing vessel moving suspiciously close to Barren Island, which is around 150 kilometres from Port Blair.

The pilot notified the Andaman and Nicobar Command to slow down the trawler. On November 24, a neighbouring fast-patrolling vessel arrived and hauled the trawler to Port Blair for additional examination.

Police are presently holding the smugglers until they conduct more investigations.

Also read: In ‘biggest-ever’ haul, Indian Coast Guard seizes 5 ton drugs in Andaman waters

Authorities believe that the drug shipments could be connected to infamous international cartels like Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes' (El Mencho) or Tse Chi Lop's (the Chinese El Chapo) activities.