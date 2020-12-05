e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / South Africa expects first virus vaccine delivery by mid-2021

South Africa expects first virus vaccine delivery by mid-2021

The government will pay about 327 million rand ($22 million) to take delivery of the vaccines under the Covax initiative that will cover about 10% of the population, South Africa’s health ministry said in a statement.

world Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 14:46 IST
Bloomberg| Posted by Mallika Soni
Bloomberg| Posted by Mallika Soni
Cape Town
People queue to be tested for Covid-19 at the Livingstone Hospital in Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape Province, South Africa.
People queue to be tested for Covid-19 at the Livingstone Hospital in Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape Province, South Africa.(AP)
         

South Africa will probably take its first delivery of coronavirus vaccines by the middle of next year after agreeing on an initial payment, according to the Health Ministry.

The government will pay about 327 million rand ($22 million) to take delivery of the vaccines under the Covax initiative that will cover about 10% of the population, the ministry said in a statement. The total cost of the vaccines could amount to more than 2 billion rand. The World Health Organization-backed Covax initiative aspires to give lower-income countries the same access to vaccines as wealthier nations.

“Our understanding from the production estimates we have been provided with at this stage is that we should expect to receive the first batch of stock in quarter two of 2021,” the ministry said.

South Africa is seeing a surge in coronavirus cases in some districts just as millions of people prepare to travel to their home towns and holiday destinations during the festive season. President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday reintroduced restrictions aimed at containing the spread of the virus in Nelson Mandela Bay, the nation’s sixth-largest city, with a population of 1.3 million people.

The government is also considering buying vaccines from other potential producers, including Johnson & Johnson, Novavax Inc., AstraZeneca Plc and the Pfizer Inc. and BioNtech partnership. It needs to ensure it has funds and resources for the distribution, storage and administration of the vaccines, the ministry said.

“While the Covax facility is our favored vehicle for accessing vaccines, we will always explore all options to ensure that the process of rolling out vaccines is safe and cost-effective,” it said.

tags
top news
WHO warns virus crisis not over as vaccine rollout approaches
WHO warns virus crisis not over as vaccine rollout approaches
PM Modi to lay foundation for new Parliament building on Dec 10
PM Modi to lay foundation for new Parliament building on Dec 10
‘Last day of discussion’: Farmers ahead of talks with Centre on farm laws
‘Last day of discussion’: Farmers ahead of talks with Centre on farm laws
LIVE: Farmers’ leaders, govt begin fifth round of talks over farm bills
LIVE: Farmers’ leaders, govt begin fifth round of talks over farm bills
Moscow starts mass Covid-19 vaccination with its Sputnik V shot
Moscow starts mass Covid-19 vaccination with its Sputnik V shot
36 British MPs back farmers’ protest, want UK to raise issue with India
36 British MPs back farmers’ protest, want UK to raise issue with India
Rajasthan CM approves amnesty schemes for mandi traders
Rajasthan CM approves amnesty schemes for mandi traders
‘Trump administration’s Covid vaccine distribution plan lacks detail’: Biden
‘Trump administration’s Covid vaccine distribution plan lacks detail’: Biden
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In