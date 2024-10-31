Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Oct 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

South African model set to lose citizenship amid row over ‘dual nationality’

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Oct 31, 2024 07:26 PM IST

Chidimma Adestshina won Miss Universe Nigeria after being forced to withdraw from Miss South Africa pageant.

A South African model who has been at the centre of a major controversy for her alleged dual nationality, is set to lose her citizenship of the Rainbow Nation.

Chidimma Adestshina (Instagram)
Chidimma Adestshina (Instagram)

On Tuesday, the country's Department of Home Affairs informed a parliamentary committee that ID papers of both Chidimma Adestshina and her mother will be cancelled as the latter was found to have committed ‘identity theft’ to become a South African, the BBC reported.

“They failed to meet Monday's deadline to provide reasons why they should be eligible to keep the papers,” Tommy Makhode, the top civil servant of the department said.

“Officials are awaiting on prosecutors about how to proceed,” Makhode added.

The case was investigated by the Hawks, a special police unit for ‘serious crimes.’

The controversy

A law student, Adestshina has a father who is from Nigeria while her mother has roots in Mozambique. The Home Affairs Department took up her case after she entered the final of the Miss South Africa pageant.

She left the competition in August after the department announced the ‘identity theft’ committed by her mother. However, while making the revelation, the department had also said the 23-year-old 'could not have participated in the alleged unlawful actions as she was an infant at the time".

Also Read: Rhea Singha from Gujarat wins Miss Universe India 2024 title; gets a ‘Taj Mahal crown' from Urvashi Rautela

Adestshina was then invited to participate in Miss Universe Nigeria, a contest she would go on to win, making her eligible to represent that country at the Miss Universe competition in Mexico City, Mexico, in November.

After being crowned Miss Nigeria, Adestshina had described herself as both a ‘proud South African’ and a ‘proud Nigerian.’ Also, she has previously claimed to have been born in Soweto, a township near Johannesburg, South Africa's largest city.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election, politics,crime, along with national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //