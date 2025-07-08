South Africa's Ramaphosa hits back at Trump after tariff warning for BRICS

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa slammed US President Donald Trump after his tariff warning targeting the BRICS bloc. Ramaphosa, who was also the first to criticise Trump, added that it was "disappointing" that the regional bloc is seen in a "negative light." The South African leader also added that there should "never be vengeance, retribution against countries seeking cooperation in the interests of humanity."(AFP)

“It is really disappointing that when there is such a very positive collective manifestation such as BRICS, there should be others who see it in a negative light and want to punish those who participate,” Ramaphosa told reporters at the summit in Rio de Janeiro.

On Sunday, Donald Trump announced all countries aligning with BRICS ‘anti-American policies’ will be subject to an additional 10 per cent tariff. The move came after the BRICS leaders' declaration slammed the US and Israel for its strikes on Iran last month.

The American and Israeli attacks on Tehran, which have killed over 1,000 people, were termed as “unilateral” and “illegal.”

Trump announces 30% tariff on South Africa

After his warning, Trump announced he had tariff letters "signed and ready" for several countries. On Monday, the US president released the letters, introducing fresh tariffs on countries and giving them a deadline of August 1 to negotiate.

Among the 14 nations who had been charged with revised tariffs, South Africa has been hit with 30 per cent levies.

"It is a Great Honor for me to send you this letter in that it demonstrates the strength and commitment of our Trading Relationship, and the fact that the United States of America has agreed to continue working with South Africa, despite having a significant Trade Deficit with your great Country. Nevertheless, we have decided to move forward with you, but only with more balanced, and fair, TRADE," wrote Trump.

"Starting on August 1, 2025, we will charge South Africa a Tariff of only 30% on any and all South African products sent into the United States, separate from all Sectoral Tariffs. Goods transshipped to evade a higher Tariff will be subject to that higher Tariff. Please understand that the 30% number is far less than what is needed to eliminate the Trade Deficit disparity we have with your Country," the US president added further.

In response to the new tariffs, Ramaphosa stated that South Africa will continue to negotiate with the United States for a fair trade deal which benefits both nations.

“South Africa will continue with its diplomatic efforts towards a more balanced and mutually beneficial trade relationship with the US. We welcome the commitment by the US government, that the 30% tariff is subject to modification at the back of the conclusion of our negotiations with the US," read an official statement issued by the South African leader.