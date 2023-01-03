Home / World News / South Korea eases property regulations across capital Seoul

South Korea eases property regulations across capital Seoul

Published on Jan 03, 2023 02:44 PM IST

South Korea: Among 25 districts in Seoul, only four will remain on the finance ministry's "speculative area" list.

South Korea: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.(AP)
Reuters |

South Korea's finance ministry said on Tuesday it was easing financial regulations on home buyers in most districts of the capital Seoul, in an effort to support the country's sharply falling property market.

Among 25 districts in Seoul, only four will remain on the finance ministry's "speculative area" list starting from Thursday, the ministry said. It currently consists of 15 districts.

Those to remain on the list are Yongsan-gu, Seocho-gu, Gangnam-gu and Songpa-gu, in which stricter mortgage rules and heavier taxes are imposed on home buyers.

The decision comes a day after South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol promised to keep easing restrictions on home buyers to achieve a soft landing of the property market.

Story Saved
