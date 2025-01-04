Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

South Korea plane crash: Investigators to complete transcript of cockpit voice recorder today

AFP |
Jan 04, 2025 01:12 PM IST

This may hold clues to the final moments of the ill-fated Jeju Air flight 2216, which was carrying 181 passengers and crew from Thailand to South Korea.

South Korean investigators said Saturday they were close to finalising the transcript of the cockpit voice recorder from a fatal plane crash that left 179 people dead last week.

Investigators, including officials from South Korea's Aviation and Railway Accident Investigation Board (ARAIB), US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and aircraft manufacturer Boeing, stand by the mound where the instrument landing system localiser is located, at the scene where a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 aircraft crashed and burst into flames at Muan International Airport.
Investigators, including officials from South Korea's Aviation and Railway Accident Investigation Board (ARAIB), US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and aircraft manufacturer Boeing, stand by the mound where the instrument landing system localiser is located, at the scene where a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 aircraft crashed and burst into flames at Muan International Airport.

The recording may hold clues to the final moments of Jeju Air flight 2216, which was carrying 181 passengers and crew from Thailand to South Korea on Sunday when it belly-landed before slamming into a concrete barrier at the end of an airport runway.

South Korean and US investigators, including from the aircraft's manufacturer Boeing, have been combing the crash site in southwestern Muan since the disaster to establish a cause.

"The transcript of the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) is expected to be completed today, and the flight data recorder (FDR) is in the process of being prepared for transport to the United States" for analysis, South Korea's land ministry said in a statement.

Investigators also recovered the aircraft engine from the crash site this week, the ministry added.

The exact cause of the Boeing 737-800 crash is still unknown, but investigators have pointed to a bird strike, faulty landing gear and the runway barrier as possible issues.

Authorities this week carried out search and seizure operations at Muan airport where the flight crashed, a regional aviation office in the southwestern city, and Jeju Air's office in the capital Seoul, police said.

Jeju Air's chief executive Kim E-bae has been banned from leaving the country as the investigation continues, police also said.

The pilot warned of a bird strike before pulling out of a first landing, and then crashing on a second attempt when the landing gear did not emerge.

Dramatic video showed the plane colliding with the concrete barrier at the end of the runway before bursting into flames.

Authorities have started lifting the wreckage of the jet, and returning some of the identified victims' bodies and personal belongings recovered from the crash site to grieving families.

The plane was largely carrying South Korean holidaymakers back from year-end trips to Bangkok, except for two Thai passengers.

Images from local media showed authorities handing over items including smartphones, and dried mango and coconut sourced from Thailand.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On