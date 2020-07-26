e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / South Korea’s coronavirus cases fall back to below 60 after spike

South Korea’s coronavirus cases fall back to below 60 after spike

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed 58 additional cases over the past 24-hour period, bringing the total to 14,150 with 298 deaths.

world Updated: Jul 26, 2020 13:35 IST
Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Seoul
Twelve of the newly confirmed cases were locally infected while the rest came from overseas.
Twelve of the newly confirmed cases were locally infected while the rest came from overseas.(Reuters file photo)
         

The number of South Korea’s new coronavirus cases has fallen back to below 60, a day after it reported 100-plus for the first time in nearly four months.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed 58 additional cases over the past 24-hour period, bringing the total to 14,150 with 298 deaths.

Twelve of the newly confirmed cases were locally infected while the rest came from overseas.

Health authorities said the 113 cases on Saturday were mostly imported infections found among cargo ship crews and hundreds of South Korean construction workers airlifted out of virus-ravaged Iraq.

tags
top news
In Gehlot’s fresh proposal on assembly session, no mention of floor test
In Gehlot’s fresh proposal on assembly session, no mention of floor test
In PM’s Mann ki Baat address, tribute to Kargil bravehearts, Covid warriors
In PM’s Mann ki Baat address, tribute to Kargil bravehearts, Covid warriors
China tried to jab India with a new claim on Bhutan. Why it has boomeranged
China tried to jab India with a new claim on Bhutan. Why it has boomeranged
Covid-19: Delhi govt to launch job portal to help people find employment opportunities
Covid-19: Delhi govt to launch job portal to help people find employment opportunities
LIVE: 481 new cases push Singapore’s Covid-19 tally to over 50,000
LIVE: 481 new cases push Singapore’s Covid-19 tally to over 50,000
Do it if you can: Uddhav Thackeray dares opposition to topple his govt
Do it if you can: Uddhav Thackeray dares opposition to topple his govt
Tired of wearing masks, think of corona warriors: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat
Tired of wearing masks, think of corona warriors: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat
Would love to see Ganguly as BCCI president till 2023 WC: Gavaskar
Would love to see Ganguly as BCCI president till 2023 WC: Gavaskar
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In