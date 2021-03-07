IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / South Korea, US to start scaled-back combined exercise this week
Seoul hopes to take back the wartime OPCON within the term of the current administration that ends in May 2022 and has called for the test to be a key feature of the upcoming exercise.(via AP. Representative image)
Seoul hopes to take back the wartime OPCON within the term of the current administration that ends in May 2022 and has called for the test to be a key feature of the upcoming exercise.(via AP. Representative image)
world news

South Korea, US to start scaled-back combined exercise this week

According to Yonhap News Agency, whether to hold the regular exercise has drawn attention as the unification ministry and some civic groups have called for its adjustment to help move forward the stalled inter-Korean ties. North Korea has long demanded a halt to such joint manoeuvres.
READ FULL STORY
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | ANI, Seoul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 02:24 PM IST

South Korea and the United States will stage a major springtime combined military exercise starting this week in a scaled-back manner amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said on Sunday.

According to Yonhap News Agency, whether to hold the regular exercise has drawn attention as the unification ministry and some civic groups have called for its adjustment to help move forward the stalled inter-Korean ties. North Korea has long demanded a halt to such joint manoeuvres.

"South Korea and the U.S. decided to conduct the springtime combined exercise from March 8 for nine days, after comprehensively taking into consideration the Covid-19 situation, the maintenance of the combat readiness posture, the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and the establishment of peace," the JCS said in a statement as quoted by Yonhap.

The statement added that the computer-simulated command post exercise (CPX) will not include outdoor drills, as such manoeuvres have been carried out throughout the year, and the size of troops and equipment to be involved will be "minimized" due to the pandemic.

The upcoming exercise will also include a "rehearsal for theatre operations under the envisioned future Combined Forces Command (CFC)" to prepare for a planned Full Operational Capability (FOC) test, though it will focus mainly on ensuring their combined readiness posture, the news outlet further reported.

The FOC test is a crucial step to check if South Korea is on course to meet conditions required for retaking the wartime operational control (OPCON) of its forces from Washington.

Seoul hopes to take back the wartime OPCON within the term of the current administration that ends in May 2022 and has called for the test to be a key feature of the upcoming exercise.

But the US military reportedly voiced opposition, as troops and military equipment necessary for the test are not able to come to South Korea due to the virus situation, the agency reported.

The test was supposed to be held last year, but the two sides were not able to do so, as they were forced to cancel their springtime exercise and hold the summertime one in an adjusted manner.

"The two sides have had close consultations on the matter and agreed to carry out the rehearsal this time, albeit limitedly, to make progress in the transition process," a defense ministry official said, as quoted by Yonhap.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united states south korea
Close
The biggest turnout was in Myanmar's second city, Mandalay, where activists staged a sit-in protest after two minutes of silence in honour of people killed by police and the army, video showed.(AP)
The biggest turnout was in Myanmar's second city, Mandalay, where activists staged a sit-in protest after two minutes of silence in honour of people killed by police and the army, video showed.(AP)
world news

Thousands of protesters on Myanmar streets after night raids by security forces

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 02:54 PM IST
Police fired tear gas and stun grenades in Lashio town in the country's northern Shan region, according to live video posted on Facebook.
READ FULL STORY
Close
More than 260 people, including 171 from the two Catholic churches, were killed in the attacks.(AFP)
More than 260 people, including 171 from the two Catholic churches, were killed in the attacks.(AFP)
world news

Sri Lankan Catholics mark 'Black Sunday' remembering 2019 Easter bombings

AP, Colombo, Sri Lanka
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 02:46 PM IST
Church bells tolled and prayers were chanted at 8.45 am, the time when bombs were detonated almost simultaneously at two Roman Catholic churches and a Protestant church during Easter services on April 21, 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Since Britain left the EU last year, relations between the two have soured.(Bloomberg photo)
Since Britain left the EU last year, relations between the two have soured.(Bloomberg photo)
world news

Shake off any remaining ill will, Britain tells EU over post-Brexit trade

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 02:46 PM IST
  • Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, Britain's top EU adviser David Frost defended Britain's unilateral move to smooth post-Brexit trade between Britain and Northern Ireland
READ FULL STORY
Close
Before and after a fire following a suspected Russian missile strike on an oil-loading facility just northwest of the city of Manbij, Syria.(AP)
Before and after a fire following a suspected Russian missile strike on an oil-loading facility just northwest of the city of Manbij, Syria.(AP)
world news

Satellite photos show aftermath of strike in northern Syria

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | AP, Beirut
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 02:44 PM IST
  • Syrian opposition groups and at least one war monitor blamed Russia for the strike Friday night near the towns of Jarablus and al-Bab, near the border with Turkey.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India has provided 56 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines under grants assistance to a number of countries.(AP)
India has provided 56 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines under grants assistance to a number of countries.(AP)
world news

Covid vaccine rollout 'India’s gift' to world in combating pandemic: Scientist

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 02:28 PM IST
India is called the pharmacy of the world during the Covid-19 pandemic with its vast experience and deep knowledge in medicine. The country is one of the world’s biggest drug-makers and an increasing number of countries have already approached it for procuring coronavirus vaccines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Seoul hopes to take back the wartime OPCON within the term of the current administration that ends in May 2022 and has called for the test to be a key feature of the upcoming exercise.(via AP. Representative image)
Seoul hopes to take back the wartime OPCON within the term of the current administration that ends in May 2022 and has called for the test to be a key feature of the upcoming exercise.(via AP. Representative image)
world news

South Korea, US to start scaled-back combined exercise this week

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | ANI, Seoul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 02:24 PM IST
According to Yonhap News Agency, whether to hold the regular exercise has drawn attention as the unification ministry and some civic groups have called for its adjustment to help move forward the stalled inter-Korean ties. North Korea has long demanded a halt to such joint manoeuvres.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi attends a news conference on the sidelines of the National People's Congress.(REUTERS)
Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi attends a news conference on the sidelines of the National People's Congress.(REUTERS)
world news

Hope US will remove 'unreasonable' restrictions on cooperation, says China

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 02:19 PM IST
The Biden administration has indicated it will broadly continue a tough approach to China taken by former President Donald Trump, but do so in coordination will allies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine arrives at Kosice Airport, Slovakia.(AP / File Photo)
Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine arrives at Kosice Airport, Slovakia.(AP / File Photo)
world news

Russia scores points with vaccine diplomacy, but snags arise

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | AP, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 02:17 PM IST
  • Some experts say boosting the use of vaccines from China and Russia could offer a quicker way to increase the global supply.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The rescue sources said several people are still trapped inside the ill-fated train. The personnel are facing problems in the rescue operation owing to the darkness, they said. (Representative Image)(Sameer Sehgal /HT)
The rescue sources said several people are still trapped inside the ill-fated train. The personnel are facing problems in the rescue operation owing to the darkness, they said. (Representative Image)(Sameer Sehgal /HT)
world news

Pakistan: Rail accident kills one, injures several

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 01:37 PM IST
Eight coaches of the train got derailed, said the Rescue sources. The Rescue personnel is busy in relief activities, aided by the local people, reported Geo News.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin plans to meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during his visit some time in the week of March 15 (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)(AP)
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin plans to meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during his visit some time in the week of March 15 (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)(AP)
world news

US defence chief Austin likely to visit India soon: Report

Reuters, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 01:16 PM IST
  • The first person visit by a top official of the new US President Joe Biden's administration will focus on enhancing cooperation, said the source, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of an employee walking with sanitary wipes through the post-vaccination waiting area at a vaccination centre, as part of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign, in Brampton, Ontario, Canada. (REUTERS)
A file photo of an employee walking with sanitary wipes through the post-vaccination waiting area at a vaccination centre, as part of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign, in Brampton, Ontario, Canada. (REUTERS)
world news

Covid-19: Canadian provinces looking to import vaccine tech knowhow from India

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya I Edited by Nadim Siraj
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:53 AM IST
An Indian official said “preliminary” discussions have commenced and some provincial governments are interested in the technical expertise developed by SII and Bharat Biotech
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo showing a Tibetan in-exile pinning a small flag on a map of Tibet to commemorate the 108th anniversary of the declaration of Tibetan Independence Day, at Mcleodganj in Dharamshala, India on February 13, 2021. (PTI)
A file photo showing a Tibetan in-exile pinning a small flag on a map of Tibet to commemorate the 108th anniversary of the declaration of Tibetan Independence Day, at Mcleodganj in Dharamshala, India on February 13, 2021. (PTI)
world news

High-speed train from Lhasa to Tibetan city near Arunachal to run from June

By Sutirtho Patranobis I Edited Nadim Siraj
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:14 AM IST
Construction of the 435km train corridor, also the first electrified railroad in Tibet linking the two cities had begun in 2014, Lu Dongfu, chairperson of China State Railway Group Company and a deputy to the National People’s Congress, said on the sidelines of the annual session of the parliament
READ FULL STORY
Close
China has been claiming the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea and their have been many incidents of incursions of Chinese ships in Japanese territorial waters. (Representative Image)(AP File Photo)
China has been claiming the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea and their have been many incidents of incursions of Chinese ships in Japanese territorial waters. (Representative Image)(AP File Photo)
world news

Japan to closely monitor China's increased defense spending

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:37 AM IST
As per this year's draft budget at the annual session of the National People's Congress, which opened on Friday, the Chinese government increased its defense budget by 6.8% from last year to about 209 billion dollars.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A member of the medical team administers a coronavirus Covid-19 vaccine shot at the NHS vaccination centre in Robertson House in Stevenage, north of London on January 14, 2021 (Photo by Leon Neal / POOL / AFP)(AFP)
A member of the medical team administers a coronavirus Covid-19 vaccine shot at the NHS vaccination centre in Robertson House in Stevenage, north of London on January 14, 2021 (Photo by Leon Neal / POOL / AFP)(AFP)
world news

NHS England invites people aged 56 to 59 to book Covid-19 vaccinations

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:23 AM IST
"The latest invites have been sent after more than eight in 10 people aged 65 to 69 took up the offer of a jab", the National Health Service said in an emailed statement on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cuomo’s workplace conduct has been under intense scrutiny in recent days as several women have publicly told of feeling sexually harassed, or at least made to feel demeaned and uncomfortable by the Democrat.(REUTERS)
Cuomo’s workplace conduct has been under intense scrutiny in recent days as several women have publicly told of feeling sexually harassed, or at least made to feel demeaned and uncomfortable by the Democrat.(REUTERS)
world news

Pressure piles on scandal hit Cuomo as ex-aide calls out office conduct

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:17 AM IST
A spokesman for Cuomo didn’t immediately return a request for comment from The Associated Press, but told the Journal that some of the behavior Liss was describing was the kind of innocent glad-handing that politicians often do at public events.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP