South Korea's impeached president Yoon Suk Yeol formally arrested over martial law decree

Yoon Suk Yeol, South Korea's impeached president, was formally arrested early Sunday, days after being detained at his Seoul presidential residence. He faces potential imprisonment over his controversial martial law declaration last month. Supporters of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol enter the Seoul Western District Court in Seoul early on January 19. (AFP)

Yoon's arrest may lead to a prolonged period of detention, potentially lasting months.

The Seoul Western District Court approved the arrest warrant after a lengthy deliberation, citing concerns that Yoon could destroy evidence.

Yoon and his legal team appeared before the court on Saturday, requesting his release.

Yoon, detained since Wednesday following a large-scale law enforcement operation at his home, faces potential rebellion charges related to his martial law declaration on December 3. This led to South Korea's most severe political crisis since the 1980s democratisation.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials, leading a joint investigation with police and the military, can extend Yoon's detention for 20 days. During this time, the case will be handed over to public prosecutors for indictment.

Yoon's lawyers may file a petition to challenge the court's arrest warrant. His appearance at the Seoul Western District Court sparked chaos in nearby streets, where thousands of his passionate supporters gathered for hours, demanding his release.

Protesters clashed with police, resulting in the detention of around 40 individuals, including 20 who climbed a fence to approach the court.

At least two vehicles carrying anti-corruption investigators were damaged as they left the court after advocating for Yoon's arrest.

Yoon's lawyers said that he spoke for around 40 minutes during a nearly five-hour closed-door hearing with the judge. His legal team and anti-corruption agencies presented conflicting arguments regarding his custody, but the lawyers did not disclose his specific remarks.

Yoon was brought to the court from a detention centre in Uiwang, near Seoul, in a blue Justice Ministry van, escorted by police and presidential security. As his motorcade entered the court's basement parking, thousands of supporters gathered nearby, despite a heavy police presence.

Some protesters breached police lines and tapped on the van's windows as it approached the court. Yoon did not speak to the media.

With AP inputs